Brenda Sue Schievelbein, 64, passed away unexpectedly in her home on May 5th, 2023. Her family is deeply saddened by her sudden death.
Brenda was born on March 11th, 1959, in Seguin, Texas to Carole Jean (Schwab) and Virgil Albert Schievelbein. She is the oldest of 4 siblings. She graduated from Seguin High School in 1977 and continued her studies at Southwest Texas State University. Brenda worked as an Optometry Technician and administrative assistant for many years. She was also a member of First Baptist Church in Seguin.
Brenda was a fun spirited soul who embraced many passions. She was very creative and used her talents in many ways including cross stitch, sewing, and art. One of her favorite places was in the sand listening to the waves and soaking up the sun. Brenda also enjoyed baking and cooking. Every Christmas she loved making and sharing her famous “Puppy Chow” with all her friends and family.
She loved music and enjoyed playing the piano. Later in life she took up gardening and was known by her neighbors to have the prettiest front yard. Brenda did not have any children, so her nieces and nephews were her pride and joy. With her beautiful youthful spirit, she always knew how to keep the kids entertained!
Brenda is survived by her mother, Carole Schievelbein; sisters, Cyndi Johnson (Kyle), and Lori McCoy; brother, Timothy Schievelbein (fiancée Kelly Follis); nieces and nephews, Chasity Schneider (Bryan), Kelsey McCoy, Evan Schievelbein (Callie), Andi Schievelbein, Kara Linnens (Corey), and Kylee Johnson; great nieces and nephews, Chance, Tatum, Tripp and Ty Schievelbein, Brynley Grace Schneider and Gracie Belle Linnens; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Schievelbein and brother-in-law, Ricky McCoy.
A memorial service celebrating Brenda’s life will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville and the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Private graveside services will be held prior at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. For those who desire the service will be livestreamed at vimeo.com/event/3382180.
Brenda was a beautiful person inside and out. She cared deeply for the people around her. She was so kind and passionate and would give her last dollar to someone who she thought needed it more than her. She will be forever missed. Until we meet again.
Charitable donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar Street, Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.