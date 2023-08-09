Candor De La Cruz passed away on August 4, 2023 at age of 93.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Victoria De La Cruz; brothers, Felix De La Cruz, Richard De La Cruz, Manuel De La Cruz, Eluterio De La Cruz and sisters Josephine Rodriguez and Petra Camposano.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Teresa De La Cruz; his only daughter Rebecca Soto; son-in-law Roman Ney Soto; grandson Ryan Ney Soto; and granddaughter Grace Lauren Soto.
Candor was born on July 28, 1930, in Seguin, Texas. He graduated from Seguin High School in 1951 and enlisted in the United States Army. He served in the Army from 1951 to 1953 as an Army Medical Tech.
On December 29, 1958, he married Teresa Alvarado. Soon after, he began his career as a furniture salesman. He worked for Starcke Furniture for nearly 40 years under three generations of the Starcke Family. He retired, but soon returned to work at Rooms to Go in Seguin until his 2nd retirement in the early 2000s.
During his retirement, he loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren Ryan and Grace. He loved being outdoors and took pride in his yard, his floral gardens, and his pecan trees. Many times, he could be found outdoors watering his roses and plants. He could also be found enjoying his morning coffee at the nearby Donut Palace.
During his life, Candor was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Seguin. Candor and Teresa were part of the dedication ceremony of the church at its current location in 1967 and donated the baptismal font still used today. He served many roles in the parish including CCD teacher, Parish Council Member, Holy Name Society Member, Member of the Cusillitas, Eucharistic Minister and mass usher.
He volunteered annually at the church bazaar setting up booths and assisting with bingo. During his lifetime, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Kiwanis Club, the Lions Club, the American Legion and many other organizations. He will be remembered as a loving husband, wonderful father, and doting grandfather.
The family would like to give special thanks to Nesbit Living and Recovery Center and Heart to Heart Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or SCUC Special Olympics on behalf of his granddaughter Grace Soto.
Services honoring Candor will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, August 11, 2023. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the Holy Rosary recited at 10:00 a.m. and the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N Austin St. Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-379-2313