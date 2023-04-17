Carline Hansen Lehnhoff was welcomed into the loving arms of her savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday April 14, 2023. Her life spanned 91 years beginning on March 4, 1932. She was raised in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School. She moved to Seguin to attend Texas Lutheran College where she met her husband of 54 years, Henry. Together they raised four children.
She was a substitute teacher for 17 years and then owned a flower shop for 14 years. She then worked in the office of Cross Church for 19 years until her retirement at age 86. She loved singing in the church choir and was very active in all aspects of church life. She was a volunteer of the Guadalupe Valley Hospital Auxiliary for 50 years.
She is survived by her four children Kaaren Stoeltje and husband Don, Erik Lehnhoff and wife Janis, Paul Lehnhoff and wife Jackie, and Laura Lehnhoff. She is also survived by granddaughters Angie Saldana, Jessica Lehnhoff, and Kristin Collison and husband Drew, great grandchildren Kailey and Kyle Saldana, her sister Martha Ann Cressman and many nieces, nephews and special cousins.
Carline was preceded in death by her husband Henry, parents Carl and Martha Hansen and brother Neils “Jerry” Hansen and brother-in-law Luther Cressman.
A memorial service to celebrate Carline’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, with the Rev. Jim Price officiating, at Cross Church 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. A private graveside service will be held prior to the memorial service at 10:00 am at San Geronimo Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas.
For those who desire, services may be live streamed at www.facebook.com/crosschurchseguin/.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155, Back Bay Mission, P.O. Box 288, Biloxi, Mississippi 39533, or the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.