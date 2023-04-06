Carol Jean Irwin Bretzke was a woman to be remembered. Embraced by God early in the morning April 5th, 2023 after taking her final breath, the family cherishes the loving memories shared with her.
She was the most kind, genuine, giving, sassy, and vibrant lady anyone could have met. As a proud lady from Tatum, Texas she touched and impacted the lives of many, and there will be no replacing such a big spirit in this world. Carol was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin with an Education degree and taught history for two years at New Braunfels Middle School.
She loved Texas and Texan history and would break out with her family singing “Texas, Our Texas”. While teaching Carol met Rosemary Zipp who introduced her to Sam Bretzke, the love of her life. Carol, known as Mims or Mimsy by her loved ones, was a friend to many, the best grandma, and the most cherished mom a person could have.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and served on the Early Childhood Education Board, volunteered at the Museum of Handmade Furniture, served as a member and Director of the Guadalupe County Farm Bureau. She was a 50+ member of Beta Sigma Phi where she formed a true sisterhood. She was an avid bridge player, she was a member of Tejas, and a former member and youth sponsor at Frieden’s UCC. She substitute taught for many years and worked at Royal Dalton and embraced her love of china.
She defined what a strong Southern lady is, and she will continue to inspire others through her strong business sense, charismatic composure, faithful habits she instilled in others, her love of fashion and love of the arts, love of reading, and love of friends and family. Her advice to improve the day was to have a bite of chocolate. She is known and loved for her sayings, and one of her favorite sayings was after it rained, that “it was money in the bank.”
She is preceded in death by her daughter Mary, her parents James and Eddie Irwin, and her loving husband Samuel Carroll Bretzke.
She is survived by daughter Deborah Carol Bretzke Kilchrist (Shawn) of Houston, Carrie Bretzke de Lemos (Steven) of New Braunfels, and Grandchildren, Madison Claire Kilchrist Brown (Morgan), Samuel Tyler Kilchrist (Sydney), Shawn Bretzke Kilchrist, Breauna Noel de Lemos, Samantha Carol de Lemos, and Emma Isabella de Lemos.
Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran church in New Braunfels Texas Monday April 10 at 1:00 p.m Visitation will be an hour preceding the service with a reception immediately following the service. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery in Geronimo, TX.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Lone Oak Cemetery Perpetual Care.
“However, Do not rejoice that the spirits submit to you, but rejoice that your names are in heaven.” Luke 10:20