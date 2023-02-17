Carolyn Zillmann Schultze, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on February 17, 2023. Carolyn was born on November 18, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to Nelda Marie (Wolter) and Walter George Zillmann. She was a life-long member of Redeemer Church in Zuehl.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Schultze and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Brietzke and husband Larry; son, Douglas Jones; grandchildren, Megan Brietzke, Hunter Brietzke and wife Amy, Matthew Jones and Nicholas Jones; great-grandchildren, Kinnidi Schneider and Karcyn Schneider; sister, Vivian Wilson; brother, the Rev. Lee Zillmann and wife Sharon; niece, Laura Allison; other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jennifer Gold officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer United Church, 7415 Gin Road, Marion, Texas 78124 or to the charity of one’s choice.
