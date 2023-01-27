Catherine Lloyd “Cathy” Boelter, 80, of Seguin, formerly of Gonzales, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023. She was born July 12, 1942 in Gonzales the daughter of Charlie and Anna Catherine Sestak Lloyd. She was a graduate of Gonzales High School. She married Oscar Boelter on October 14, 1979 in Seguin and worked in sales and customer service for many years.
Cathy loved trips with her four sisters and going to the casinos with her husband and his sisters. She loved cooking for her husband and was the best cook in her family. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her dog “Lil Bit”.
She is survived by her husband Oscar; sisters: Connie Dolezal and husband Sonny of Gonzales, Judy Bell and husband Mack of Katy and Mary Jane Geaslin and husband David of Gonzales; brother Jimmy Lloyd and wife Barbara of Shiner. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Laura Wilson and brothers Chili Lloyd and Jack Lloyd and his wife Bonnie.
The Rosary will be recited 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Gonzales with the Mass of the Resurrection being celebrated at 10 a.m. Private family interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.
