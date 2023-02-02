Catherine MacKenzie Feyereisen, formally of Lake McQueeney, peacefully passed at home in Pflugerville, Texas surrounded by her loving family on December 10, 2022. Catherine was born February 23, 1926, in Christmas Island, Nova Scotia, Canada and was the last member of her clan.
Catherine proudly graduated as an RN from the School of Nursing at St. Elizabeth Hospital in North Sydney, Nova Scotia under the direction of the Sisters of Charity. Her career brought her to the United States where she married Raymond Feyereisen and became a naturalized citizen.
Her passion and empathy served her well throughout her 50 year career. She retired as a charge nurse at Seguin Convalescent Home. Catherine loved and adored her family, being outdoors and traveling, Scottish and County music alike, and was completely devoted to her Catholic faith. Her indelible spirit, positivity, good humor and joyful smile will be missed by all.
Catherine is survived by her children: Cindy Feyereisen (Greg), Mark Feyereisen, and Diane Prince (James); also her grandchildren: Cassie Box, Ryan Brown, Savanna Fraire and Matthew Feyereisen, along with her great grandchildren, sisters and brother-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, many friends, and loyal dog Addie.
A rosary, mass, and reception will be held on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend David Tonary officiating, 409 W. Krezdorn, Seguin, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
We extend our sincere gratitude to Ranier Hospice of Austin for the care and compassion given to Catherine and her family.