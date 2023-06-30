Cecilio “Chulo” Ochoa Jr. was called Home to the Lord on June 27, 2023, at the age of 82. He was born on October 27, 1940, in Marion, Texas to Gonzala (Calderon) and Cecilio Ochoa Sr.
He graduated from Marion High School in 1961 and began working as a delivery driver for a furniture store and later retired as a custodian from Seguin ISD.
Cecilio is preceded by his parents; his beloved first wife, Fannie Lopez Ochoa and unborn son; his brothers, Ernesto Ochoa, Jesus Ochoa and Juan Ochoa; sister, Margarita Ochoa Ramirez and brothers-in-law, Dionicio Ramirez and Frank Gutierrez.
Survivors include his son from Fannie L. Ochoa, Cecilio Ochoa III and wife, Lily Ochoa; grandson, Brandon C. Ochoa; children with Elisia R. Ochoa are daughter, Cecilia Ochoa Soria and husband, Manuel Soria Jr., son, Robert Ochoa and wife, Cassie Ochoa; grandchildren, Alyssa J. Ochoa, Robert N. Ochoa and Corbin Gonce; siblings, Beatriz Gutierrez, Alberta Ochoa, Pam Martinez and husband, Frank Martinez; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and close friends.
Our dad was a kind and loving man. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help those in need. He loved to spend time with family, go to church every Saturday evening, go out to eat, was always watching the Dallas cowboys and most of all he loved to dance and hang out at the VFW.
Visitation will be on July 5, 2023, at Palmer Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. by Deacon Nick Carrillo.
Mass will be offered on July 6, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.