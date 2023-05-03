Charles “Chuck” Richard Hoagland peacefully entered into eternal rest on April 27, 2023 at the age of 84 at his home in McQueeney, TX in the presence of his beloved wife Cindy Hoagland. Chuck was born on November 26, 1938 to his mother Madeline Cornish and father John Richard Hoagland in Port Jefferson, New York.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Cindy Hoagland; Daughter, Laurie Torres (Andre); Sons, Charles Richard Hoagland (Apryl), Christopher Hoagland (Clarissa), Bobby Hoagland, and step-son James Belanger (Tina), and his 9 beautiful grandchildren.
After serving 8 years in the Navy, Chuck retired as a Lieutenant and in 1980 moved to McQueeney, TX where that same year he joined the McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department. Chuck is one of the founding members of The McQueeney VFD and served the McQueeney community for 43 years. Chuck currently holds the record for the longest career as a volunteer firefighter/EMT in Guadalupe County. Throughout his volunteer career as an EMT/Firefighter Chuck received many awards and recognition for his hard work and dedication to the people he served, cared for and protected.
Chuck was also employed by Schlitterbahn Water Park in New Braunfels, TX from March 2013 to January 2023, where he worked as an EMT and Field Training Officer.
For those that have ever experienced an emergency within the McQueeney community; it is very probable that Chuck was first on scene. He was very knowledgeable, determined, and above all selfless. Chuck’s advice and feedback were always taken with high regard and trust; and many of the EMT’s that have volunteered and or currently volunteer for The McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department were trained by Chuck. His sense of humor, boldness, leadership and above all his presence will be greatly missed at the department.
Chuck’s family would also like to express that he lived an extraordinary life, filled with adventure, love and laughter. Chuck touched the lives of many individuals and his contributions and time spent in public service will never go unnoticed and will serve as an example of a true servant to all those in need of assistance in times of danger and uncertainty. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, acceptance, and selfless service.
The Hoagland family would like to extend a special thanks to all their family and friends that have supported Cindy during this very difficult time.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Michael Wiedner, Ray Salas, Cameron Powell, Jonathan Dominguez, Juan Garza, Brant Wilhoit, Stephen Talavera, Michael Springer and James Belanger.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Goetz Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A Funeral Procession will depart Goetz Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. for a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at McQueeney Baptist Church. A Reception will follow in the McQueeney Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. A Funeral Procession will then depart the church at 1:45 p.m. back to Goetz Funeral Home as cremation will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313.