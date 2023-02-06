Charles Turner, age 81, passed away on February 2, 2023 in Seguin, TX.
Chuck is survived by his wife Pam and two children, Cori and Michael. He is also survived by his two sisters, Betty Strobridge (LeRoy) and Nelda Phelps, and brother, Donnie Coleman (Cathi) along with his grandchildren, Nick, Chase and Evan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Nolan, and his son, Charles Jr.
A memorial service celebrating Chuck’s life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin, Texas. Private interment will be held at a later date.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com . Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-549-5912.