Charlie Clay Hornsby, BMC USCG (Retired). Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on September 8, 2023, at the age of 76, due to complications of heart surgery.
Charlie was born June 11, 1947, in Kerrville TX, to Iva Jo Coleman Hornsby, and Wallace Charles Hornsby.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John Davis and Harold Hornsby.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Patsy Marie Green Hornsby; 6 children, Cynthia Breaux and spouse Terry, Melinda Garcia, Stephanie Colston and fiancé Nicholas, John Baker Jr. and fiancé Jenny, Brian Baker and spouse Monae, Clinton Baker and spouse Jessica; 16 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Charlie served 21 years in the United States Coast Guard. He was patriotic and loved his country. After retirement, he went to college for Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. He then studied nursing at Baptist Hospital, San Antonio, TX
He shared a partnership with Patsy in opening Guiding Light Health Care in New Braunfels Texas for 8 yrs. He later worked with the Texas State Board of Annuities, in Austin TX, and then retired in 2009.
After retirement, he loved fishing, camping, bowling, and gardening. He also took great pleasure in working in his yard.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary, Seguin, followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. with Brad Babel officiating. Graveside services and interment with Military Honors will follow in the Hall Cemetery near Luling, Caldwell County.
Serving as pallbearers will be Anthony Palacios, Kelton Hutsell, Cameron Baker, Dyllan Baker, Hudson Baker, and Lee Hooks. Russell Green will serve as Honorary Pallbearer.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-05912.