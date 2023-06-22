Cheryl Ann Wallace Schulze, age 62 of Seguin, returned home to the Lord on June 20, 2023. Cheryl was born on August 4, 1960, in New Braunfels, Texas to J. W. Wallace, and Shirley Ann Bueche.
Cheryl graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in 1978. Upon completing high school, it was her dream to become a secretary. She was well-known in the real estate law community.
On May 5th, 1979 Cheryl and Roger were married and just recently celebrated their 44th year of marriage.
Cheryl will be remembered as a devoted wife, sister, Nana, friend, and most importantly a mom. She had a sense of adventure in camping, scuba diving, and hiking. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, and making memories with her three grandchildren. Her funny, uplifting personality could bring joy and laughter into any room. Although her family and friends are heartbroken about her passing she will be remembered for her strength and tenacity that has been passed down to her children and grandchildren.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Penny Armstrong.
Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years, Roger Schulze, daughter Dawn Luu and husband Vu Luu; son, Gary Schulze; grandchildren who knew and loved her as Nana, Emma Ann Luu, Ethan Aubry Luu, and Emery Amelia Luu; mother, Katie Wallace; siblings, Allen Wallace, Curtis Wallace and wife Susan, Harden Wallace and wife Michelle, April Brown and husband Ray, Jerry Wallace and wife Alicia, Sonia Salmon, and husband Jason; brother-in-law, Bryan Schulze, and wife Sheryl; sister-in-law, Barbara Hunt, and partner Mark; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, her beloved dog, Mickey, and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 pm on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Crossroads Church followed by a memorial service celebrating her life at 2 p.m. with Pastor Marcus Avalos officiating. A reception will follow at the church.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Gary Schulze, Ethan Luu, Vu Luu, J.W. Wallace, Allen Gene Wallace, and Frank Guerrero.
Private interment will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Crossroads Pastoral Care Team and the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice Services for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Crossroads Church of Seguin, 3455 US-90, Seguin, Texas, 78155, The American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or the Guadalupe Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.