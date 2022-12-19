Clarence L. Bloch, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on December 16, 2022. Clarence was born on November 16, 1941 in Guadalupe County, Texas to Ruby Lee (Elley) and Albert B. Bloch. Clarence retired from SMI (now CMC) after forty plus years of dedicated service in the Finishing and Yard Departments. Clarence always enjoyed good times among his family, his co-workers, and his friends.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Milton Bloch and wife Diane and his nephews, Buddy Bloch and Darryl Bloch.
Survivors include his sons, Jared Bloch, Dwayne Bloch, Jason Bloch and wife Cori, Stephen Ellsworth and wife Sandra; grandchildren, Karissa Bonner and husband Thomas, Jessica Bloch, Corbin Bloch, Diana Ellsworth, David Ellsworth and Derrick Ellsworth; brothers, Wilbert Bloch and wife Betty, Willie Bloch and wife Brenda, and Albert Bloch, Jr. and wife Kay; sisters, Dorothy Morgan and husband Harold and Shirley Schulz and husband Mike; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will follow in the Warncke Family Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Trevor Bloch, Justin Bloch, Wesley Bloch, Travis Schulz, Jeff Schuele, Zachary Schuele and Tanner Schuele.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warncke Cemetery, 144 Lauren Court, La Vernia, Texas, 78121. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.