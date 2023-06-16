Graveside Service with full military honors for Retired SGM Clifford Donald Harper, 76, of Killeen, TX, will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (5:00 PM - 7:00 PM) at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, TX.
Mr. Harper passed away on June 5, 2023, in Temple, TX. He was born October 14, 1946, in Seguin, TX. Cliff was 1 of 6 Black students selected to integrate Seguin High School in the 1960s. At Seguin High School, Cliff (also known as Donnie) was chosen Most Athletic by his senior class. He lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. He was co-caption of the basketball team and was selected to the All-District and Second Team All-State. The Seguin High School student body elected Cliff as the male Citizen of the Year his senior year. In 2001, Cliff was inducted into the Seguin High School Hall of Fame. His yearbook saying was, “The only way to have a friend is to be one.”
Cliff went to Trinity University and enlisted in the United States Army. He achieved the rank of Sergeant Major (SGM). He retired after 30 years of faithful service to our country in which he received the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral 4, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross United Citation with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Medal, Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar. He was stationed at the following places: Louisiana, Vietnam, Korea, Germany, Washington, California, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. Following his Army retirement, he enjoyed 19 years in Civil Service with the Logistic Readiness Center, and he loved his TISA, Food Service, and Supply employees.
If you knew Cliff, you know he was always whistling, humming, or singing songs. He loved all kinds of music, sports, watching TV, going to the movies, cooking, traveling, gardening, and, most of all, his family. When not traveling, most mornings consisted of drinking coffee, listening to music, watering plants, talking on the phone with his family, and watching TV.
He was preceded in death by his father, Turner Harper Jr, mother, Annie Mae Harper, and brother, Charles Harper.
He leaves to cherish his loving wife of 31 years, Effel, son Jonathan Harper (Susan), and daughters Jennifer Harper, Dr. Morgan Fremstad, and Jaclyn Randall. Grandsons, Tyler Stephens, Aiden Scott, and Christian Fremstad. Sister Shirley Bean and lifelong friend Milton Bean.
A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and worldwide friends.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to:
Wesley-Harper United Methodist Church
754 West Court Street
Seguin, Texas 78155
(Clifford Donald Harper)
God Bless You!