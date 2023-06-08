Funeral services for Retired CSM Clifford Donald Harper, 76 of Killeen, TX are pending with Chisolm’s Funeral Home in Killeen, TX. Mr. Harper passed away June 5, 2023, in Temple, TX. He was born October 14, 1946, in Seguin, TX.
