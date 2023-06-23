Clifton “Buddy” Roland Nagel passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Seguin, Texas, at the age of 73.
Buddy had numerous health issues in his life’s journey, but he accepted them all with a positive, strong, and humorous attitude. Stage 4 colorectal cancer was his last challenge in life, and he did as he always did, managed it with incredible strength, courage, and humor. Cancer never got the best of him. He lived his life to the fullest every day.
Buddy was born on January 25, 1950, in Seguin, to Roland and Viola (Naumann) Nagel, given the name Clifton to honor his dad’s brother. During Buddy’s childhood, he lived in Alaska, Colorado, New York, and Florida, while his dad served in the U.S. Air Force. Seguin was always his family’s home base so after his father retired from the military, the family returned to Seguin, where Buddy graduated from Seguin High School, Class of 1968.
Like his father, Buddy was good with his hands. He had such big, strong hands. There wasn’t much that he couldn’t build or repair with those hands. He was a skilled carpenter and artisan with a keen sense of understanding about how things worked. He was always willing to take the time to offer advice and assistance on house repairs, mechanical issues and more. He used these talents for the good of the community too. You can see and appreciate his work at The Seguin Guadalupe County Heritage Museum, the First Church, the Calaboose, Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, The Guadalupe County Humane Society, The Woods Homestead, and many other locations around town.
Buddy’s knowledge and curiosity extended to many areas over the years. While living in Austin, Buddy worked in the construction field, building homes, and becoming a demolition expert. He created his own company, Nagel Construction, and took on historical home projects that extended into the Alamo Heights area.
He studied Feng Shui in California and became a Feng Shui Master and advised clients in the best way to set up their homes. He was very involved in the Austin music scene as a Roadie for The Lotions and the Sound Manager for I-Tex and The Flamingo Cantina on 6th Street in Austin.
He was a Master Scuba Diver and moved to Cozumel, teaching scuba diving to the many tourists who visited there. This also opened his passion for underwater photography. One summer he even traveled the country with a carnival based out of Chicago, setting up and breaking down the large rides.
He built his own unique two-story home in Johnson City on the Pedernales River. He was a Master Gardener and enjoyed landscaping and plants wherever he lived. He loved animals of all kinds, traveling anywhere and everywhere, was a great cook and had an extensive collection of miniature trains.
Buddy was always friendly with a great sense of humor. He had fun teasing and joking with everyone he met but especially with his beloved family, friends, doctors, nurses, and crew members. He had a curiosity about life and people that was contagious to anyone who was with him. He was a dreamer, an artist and a visionary.
In 2002, he reunited with the love of his life from his past, Jane Donegan, after being apart for almost 25 years. Buddy moved back to Seguin at that time to be with Jane and they were together until his passing. They were life partners and best friends for a total of 29 years.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Edward Sagebiel.
He is survived by his love, Jane Donegan, three sisters, Ruth Sagebiel, Joan Nagel (husband, Tracy Weinberg) and Susan Nagel and his aunt Georgia Lee Naumann, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
Very special thank yous go to Larry Davis, Gail Parsons, Shantiel and Jr. Pardo, Elara Caring Hospice Care, each of Buddy’s doctors and nurses and the medical staffs at GRMC, Texas Oncology, MD Anderson, Ritchie Limb and Brace, Advanced Home Health Services and Remarkable Healthcare. Thank you for taking this final journey with us and for making it easier and with more love, comfort and kindness than we could have ever imagined.
A celebration of Buddy’s life will be held on Sunday, July 9th at 2:00 p.m. at the Seguin Guadalupe County Heritage Museum, 114 North River Street, Seguin, TX. Family and friends are invited and encouraged to join us and share their stories and their memories of Buddy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, TX 78156, the Seguin Conservation Society, P. O. Box 245, Seguin, TX 78156, or the Seguin Guadalupe County Heritage Museum, 114 North River Street, Seguin, TX 78155. These organizations were dear to Buddy’s heart.