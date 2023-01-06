Col. Nicholas G. Milanovich, USAF (Ret.)

October 4, 1931 – December 26, 2022
Col. Nicholas G. Milanovich, age 91, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at his home in New Berlin, Texas with his family by his side. He was born October 4, 1931 to Milica Mamula and Gliso Milanovich in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.
Nick earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia and later went on to earn his MBA from George Washington University in Washington D.C.
After graduation from Davis & Elkins, Nick received his AFROTC active duty commission in the U.S. Air Force as a first lieutenant. Early assignments included 1370th Photo Mapping Group and Det. 210 Recruiting Service. He then volunteered for duty in Vietnam with the Spectre C-130 gunship Special Operations Squadron. Major assignments after that included serving as Chief, Personnel Policy Division at the Pentagon and Vice Commander USAF Recruiting Service at Randolph AFB. During his 26 years with the Air Force, Nick received the following medals: Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service (Bronze OLC), Air Medal (Bronze OLC, Silver OLC).
Nick retired from the Air Force in 1980 to accept a position as the Vice President of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.
Nine years later, Nick found his ideal job as the Executive Director of the San Antonio Golf Association. The major project of SAGA was the management of the Texas Open Golf Tournament. He officially retired nine years later.
Nick was an athlete his entire life. He played baseball and football through high school and college. He had scholarship offers from many colleges such as Penn State and Yale. He was also recruited by the Cardinals farm team for baseball. Shortly after college, Nick took up golf and became a lifelong avid golfer.
Nick is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan O. Milanovich; daughter, Joni Milanovich; three sons, Mark and wife Linda, Paul, and Nicholas and wife Stacie Milanovich; grandson, Benjamin Milanovich; granddaughters, Erin and Sarah Milanovich, Misty and husband Wes Fortunaes and Manny and husband Josh Hobbs, as well as numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Natalie Rebich, and his grandsons Trey Milanovich and Jock Beddingfield. The family will receive friends for visitation at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 14, 2023
11:00 a.m.
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, Tx 78232 – (210) 495-8221
Interment will immediately follow in Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio, Texas.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232-210-495-8221