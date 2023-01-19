Connie Sue McKee Lewis, age 73 of McQueeney, Texas passed away on January 19, 2023. Connie was born on December 10, 1949 in Guadalupe County, Texas to Lois Mae (Sanders) and John Lawrence McKee.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother, Alice McKee and her sister, Marion Nesbit.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Curtis R. Lewis; step-son, Scott Lewis; brothers, Larry McKee and James McKee; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Per Connie’s request there are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
