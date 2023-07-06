Curtis Ray Lewis, age 85 of McQueeney, Texas passed away on July 5, 2023. Curtis was born on May 23, 1938 in Waco, Texas to Vernell Marie (Parsons) and Leroy Lewis.
Curtis is preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Connie (McKee) Lewis, and his son; Michael Lewis.
Survivors include his son, Scott Lewis in Australia; his brother, Leroy Lewis in Waco, Texas; special caregivers, Lisa Miculka and Vivian Mckee; numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Curtis’s request, there are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.