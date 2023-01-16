Dale “Danny” Alan Norman was born on June 28, 1952 and passed away on January 5, 2023 at the age of 70. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313. Full Obituary is available at goetzfuneralhome.com
