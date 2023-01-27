Daniel Dorado Jr., aka GrandpaNaters, went home to the Lord on January 23, 2023. He was born on July 11th, 1952 to Daniel and Guadalupe Dorado Sr. He was the oldest child of six children.
Daniel was a retired truck driver and most recent retired from the SISD as a bus driver. He was known as a book worm oh how he loved to read. He was a good dad and an even better grandpa.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Guadalupe Dorado Sr.
He is survived by his children: Daniel (Monica) Dorado III, Esmeralda Dorado, Melissa Dorado, Michael (Yadi) Dorado and Estevan (Angelica) Dorado; his grandchildren: Julia, Ariana, Daniel, Madison and Andrew Dorado, Delia, Vincent and Marisela Dorado, Ray Hamby, Alysa Wolff and Mychael Hamby, Dannielle, Rebecca, Jose and Veronica Gonzalez, Xavier and Malakai Dorado. Before his untimely passing Daniel had the joy of meeting his great-grandchildren: Amelia and Carson Wolff and Jose Gonzalez III aka Jojo. Daniel is also survived by his siblings Diana Lafuente, Rolando Dorado, Martha Wilburn, David Dorado and Arthur Dorado along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Daniel will be missed dearly.
A memorial service will be held on Feb. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 600 S. Center St., Marion, TX, 78124 with a meal to follow.