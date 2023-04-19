Daniel Dorsey Berry, 72, died quietly in his sleep the morning of April 18, 2023, in Seguin, TX. The Rev. Daniel was born February 7, 1951 in Petaluma, California, to Susana (Gerard) and Lawrence M. Berry, who, along with his brother, John Gerard Berry, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sister, Susana Berry Farrier and her daughters, Stephanie Farrier, and Kathy Farrier Zelenka (David) of Port Angeles, WA; and Daniell Farrier Frey (Jonathan) of Spokane, Washington; his sister, Nancy Berry of Seguin, TX, her children Jennifer Hill of Seguin, TX; and Elizabeth Hill Blum (Gregory) of San Francisco, CA; two nephews, Matthew Berry (Christine) and Richard Berry (Amanda) and his sister-in-law, Celia Delgado Berry of San Antonio, TX; 7 grand-nieces and 3 grand nephews.
Daniel earned a B.S. in Control Engineering from the University of Texas Permian Basin, and worked in the automotive business, followed by using his computer and engineering skills in Design CAD and in teaching at Austin Community College. He was ill for several years before his death. He will be greatly missed, as his kind and gentle ways were exceptional.
Daniel’s ashes will be interred at the foot of his father’s grave at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Martindale, Texas at a graveside service, to be arranged.
Memorial gifts may be given, with his complete approval, to the Society for Animal Rescue and Adoption (SARA), 1050 Rawhide Rd, Seguin, TX 78155 or any animal rescue or welfare organization.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.