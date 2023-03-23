Dannie Wayne Nall, age 88 of Seguin, passed away on March 21, 2023. Dannie was born on February 4, 1935 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Mildred Imogene (Cauthron) and Truman Robert Nall. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Pattye; sons, David and wife Angela, and Eric and wife Penelope; grandchildren, Kalin, Ashton and wife Desiree, Christian and wife Emmalynn, Jordan and husband Caelen, Cecilia and husband Derek, Danielle and husband Ben, Molly and Jake; great-grandchildren, Micah, Elijah, Judah, and Liam; brother-in-law, Roy G. Lewis and wife Kathy; other loving family members and friends.
Private services will be held including interment of his cremated remains in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130.
