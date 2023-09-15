Darlene Estelle Machemehl, age 78, of Seguin, Texas passed away on September 14, 2023. Darlene was born on April 16, 1945, in Seguin, Texas to Sophie (Davis) and John Collins.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmom, and great-grandmom.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, her son Darrell Machemehl, and her sisters Estelle Cassell and Jody Collins.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert A. Machemehl; sons Mike Machemehl and wife Louise, and Kurt Machemehl and wife Stacey; grandchildren Andrea, Rachel, Kelsey, Kamron, and Konner; sisters Ebbie Harkins and June Raines; other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with Pastor Zan Celler officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, Seguin, Texas.