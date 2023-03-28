Darryl Bernard Petitt, age 61, passed away on March 2, 2023. He was born on January 22, 1962, to parents Arthur Arnold Stiles and Georgine Christmas Petitt in Seguin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Linda Petitt.
Darryl is survived by two children, Katie Petitt and Christian Petitt (Olivia), his long-term partner Anna Shellner (two sons), his grandson Bishop Petitt, brothers Michael Petitt and Jimmy Petitt, sister Lois Burrell, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 1, at 11 am. at Crenshaw Funeral Home, 216 Blumberg St. Seguin, TX 78155. A barbecue lunch will follow.