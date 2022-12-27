David Bruce Fox, 68, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on December 23, 2022. A visitation is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas which will include a service at 7 p.m. A graveside service is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Nixon Cemetery, followed by burial.
