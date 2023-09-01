Debra “Debbie” Martinez, age 46, of Seguin, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 29, 2023. Debbie was born on October 16, 1976, in Bexar County, Texas.
Debbie is preceded in death by her brother, David Guadarrama, and grandmother, Benina Herrera.
Survivors include her husband of 12 wonderful years Michael Martinez; parents, Gloria Trevino and Leroy Longoria; children, Heaven Moreno, Victoria Noriega (Efrain), Raymond Rodriguez (Mayra), Michael Martinez III; brothers, Joseph Vela, Adam Trevino, David Guadarrama, Aaron Trevino and Anthony Trevino; sisters, Becky Rodriguez, and Anna Guadarrama; grandchildren, Jovonni Miranda, Arianna Noriega and Aiden Rodriguez.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service officiated by Deacon Nick Carrillo at 6:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Deacon Nick Carrillo at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.tresehwell.com.