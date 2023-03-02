Debra Kae Penshorn Babcock has taken her place at God’s right hand. She left our earthly family on February 26th.
Debra grew up in Marion. She was a middle school and community college teacher as well as a beloved Bible school teacher. She was an amazing wife, mother and Grammie.
She was predeceased by her father, Leroy Penshorn.
She is survived by her mother, Leona Penshorn, two brothers Elroy, and his wife Rosalind and Robert, and his wife Kim, two sons, Heath and Luke Schneider, and his wife Lauren, and two grandchildren, Grayson and Emerson Schneider.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Marion, on the 18th of March starting at 1:00 pm.