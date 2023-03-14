Destini Nicole (Wooster) Galvan was born on February 20, 1983 and passed away on March 9, 2023. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, TX 78155, 830-379-2313
