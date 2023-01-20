Dolores Witten of New Braunfels, Texas passed from this life on January 14, 2023 at the age of 88.
Formerly of McQueeney, Texas, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Witten.
She is survived by her children Cyndi Burress of Schertz, Texas, Ken Witten and wife Nanci Witten of New Braunfels, Texas, and Craig Witten and wife Nancy Witten of New Braunfels. Survived by her grandchildren Robin (Burress) Lane of Schertz, Texas, Ashley (Witten) Goff and husband Peter Goff of San Antonio, Texas, Taryn (Witten) Nasr and husband Andrew Nasr of Sunnyvale, Texas, and Heather (Burress) Barnes and husband Andrew of England.
Preceded in death by her son-in-law John Burress and grandson Jordon Burress. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be on January 26, 2023 at Goetz Funeral Home, Seguin, Texas from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas.
Memorial donations can be made to the First Baptist of Seguin 1314 East Cedar Street, Seguin, Texas 78155, AdoptaPlatoon P.O. Box 1846, Merrifield, VA 22116-8046, and any animal shelter of your choosing.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313