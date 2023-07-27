Dominga “Minga” M. Gomez passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 20, 2023 at the age of 71. Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 7:30 am to 9 am. The rosary will be at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and mass will follow at 10 am. Burial will be at Ft. Sam Houston Nation Cemetery at 1pm. All are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.