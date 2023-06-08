Donald Lee Roth, Jr., age 64 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on June 3, 2023. Donald was born on October 30, 1958, in Springdale, Arkansas to Patricia Ann Hays and Donald Lee Roth, Sr.
He grew up in Springdale and was a 1977 graduate of Springdale High School.
He proudly served his country for fourteen years in the United States Navy. His other employment included Wal-Mart for seven years and HD Supply for twenty-four years.
Donald and Alice recently relocated to Seguin, Texas from Poway, California. While in Seguin they were active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Donald is preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, Nellie Roth, Lauren Roth, Raymond Maples, and Ethel Maples, and his son, Kenneth Alvin Narney.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Alice C. Roth; daughter, Ila Christina Vick and, husband Douglas; son, William Robert Hale; grandchildren, Cassandra Cushman and husband Leigh, and Caylee Frierson and husband James, William Robert Hale, II, and Chandler Vick; great-grandchild, Ezekiel Frierson; step-mother, Yvonne Roth; brothers, Lindell Roth and wife, Jacque, and Ricki Roth and wife Annalisa; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1111 E. College St., Seguin, TX 78155, followed by memorial services at 7 p.m. with Bishop Tim Bird conducting.
Another visitation and memorial service is being planned in California in July sometime. Interment will also follow in California at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.