Donna Gay Kittelson, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on April 28, 2023. Donna was born on July 22, 1935 in Green Ridge Missouri to Betsy (Embry) and Benjamin D. Bennettte.
Donna travelled with her husband, Clifford, who was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force, retiring after 22 years of dedicated service. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post #2329 in Tillicum, Washington, where she previously served as the secretary. She was able to travel to Washington to attend the VFW Post 90th anniversary celebration.
She loved working with kids in day schools, especially helping them with crafts. She loved crafting and making Christmas Gifts for all. Donna loved to travel, especially on cruises. A lover of country music, she would attend many concerts and loved to country western dance. Later in life she and her longtime companion, Howie Hayne, enjoyed concerts, sporting events and traveling.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband Clifford Kittelson, her parents and her brothers, Dean, Bill and Wayne Bennette.
Survivors include her children, Steve Kittelson (Margarita), Vickie Kittelson Burns (Ken), Debra Kittelson-Buck and Thomas Kittelson; grandchildren, Zach Burns, April Burns, Christopher Kittelson (Jhing), Patrick Kittelson, Rochelle Heller, Michelle Navarette (Gabe), James Hurley, Silvester Mendez, Jr. (Louisa Santiago), Margarita Woods (Tim), Matthew Mendez, David Mendez (Stephanie); 31 great-grandchldren; 10 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Donna’s life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Terrell Harrison officiating.
A memorial service is planned for a later date in Washington, followed by interment in Willamette National Cemetery in Oregon.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.