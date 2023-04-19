Wife, Mother, Gamma, Sister, and beloved Aunt, Dora May (Alexander) Evans, age 83 of Seguin, Texas went onto eternal glory on April 18, 2023. Dorie was the sixth of eight children born to William Burden and Ruth Leona (Chambers) Alexander.
She loved growing up in San Angelo and being a part of such a large family. Her older siblings, especially her brother Bill, doted on her when he came home from WWII which became some of her fondest memories growing up. As for her younger siblings, she became the rock to them by helping raise them and providing unconditional love and support. As a teenager, Dora loved to sing country music with her best friend Joyce Schultz, with whom she maintained a lifelong friendship.
After the death of her daughter in 1978, she met Kenneth Evans in February 1980. They married on September 8, 1980 in Seguin, Texas. He brought to the marriage Kent and Rose Evans. Together they adopted a wonderful son, Audie Matheus.
Professionally, Dora held many titles. She was a licensed hair stylist for 20 years, the Editor of the San Saba News, and a business co-owner. Her true passion though, was the love she shared with young kids and young adults. She spent countless hours, days, and years supporting those who needed support so that they could realize their personal dreams. This included innumerous foster children, her son Audie Matheus, and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was also a huge advocate of the Seguin Little League Association and other youth sports programs where she spent countless hours watching baseball and soccer with her family.
While in business, she spent many years traveling across the country where she loved to see and experience the beauty of the country. She was known to always have a camera in her hand so that she could capture life’s moments which earned her many photography awards. Her traveling adventures always included funny stories to share such as pulling up to the Waldorf Astoria in New York City pulling a U-Haul trailer.
She loved singing gospel music to praise God and loved being a member of the Kingsbury Baptist Church where she made many dear friends. In her spare time, she was known to gather up the family to play Double 12 dominoes or her favorite card game 313. She also organized and planned the Alexander family reunion every year on Father's Day weekend, so that the 100+ year tradition continued.
Dora was the most independent, courageous, strong, and loving person that anyone would ever meet. She had a beautiful smile and the presence of love that would energize any room she entered. But most importantly, Dora was a child of God. She lived a life of service for her Lord through her family, her friends, and her work. She will be profoundly missed by those who knew her.
Dora is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Cynthia Renee Gelvin Gray, her parents William and Ruth Alexander, her brothers, Bill Alexander, Leslie Alexander, Charles Alton Alexander, Alvin Alexander and her sister, Billie Fahnstock.
Survivors include her loving husband of 42 years, Kenneth Evans; son, Audie Matheus and wife Melanie; step-children, Kent Evans and Rose Evans; grandchildren, Natasha Silva and husband Oscar, Kyle Evans and wife Marie, Tyler Matheus and Landon Matheus; five great-grandchildren; Amylia West, Azalynd Pena, Oscar Silva Jr, Jayce Evans, and Cassius Evans; sister, Mabel Toussaint and husband Tom; brother, Marion Alexander and wife Ramona; many cherished nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Kingsbury Baptist Church with the Rev. Manuel Casso officiating. Interment will follow in the San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle Evans, Landon Matheus, Tyler Matheus, Michael McCall, Robert McCall, Cameron Toussaint, Marcus Wuthrich and Evan Wuthrich.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsbury Baptist Church, P. O. Box 130, Kingsbury, Texas 78638.
