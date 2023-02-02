Dorcas Ann Orens, age 84 of Seguin, passed away peacefully at home with her husband, step-daughter Lori and friend Suzie by her side on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Dorcas was born on February 7, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Elizabeth (Hokamp) and Robert David McKeag. She later moved to Youngstown, OH. She gave generously of her love, her joy for life and her heart. She brightened the lives of many people.
Dorcas had many interests. As a young girl she loved to camp and fish. In 1976, she moved her family to San Antonio while towing a camper. She loved gardening, growing both flowers and vegetables.
One of her other favorite hobbies was sewing. This hobby landed her a job at Stretch and Sew. She made all of her siblings special Christmas stockings when they were little. She also made quilts and sold her many items at craft shows. She often times made thoughtful and useful Christmas gifts for family and friends. She also loved to bake and started a family tradition of making nut rolls and pizzelles every Christmas.
Dorcas and Benny had a golden marriage. She worked with him at the Broadway Technical Institute, a job Dorcas and Benny owned and she held dear. She was a mentor and she loved all the students that she and Benny taught. Dorcas mentored those students with love. Eventually she became interested in genealogy which led her and Benny to serve in the family history center for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a devoted member of her church where she held many callings.
Dorcas is preceded in death by her parents and her grand-daughter Mary Lynn.
Survivors include her loving husband of 41 years, Benjamin J. Orens; children, daughter Marie; sons Larry (Andrea), Steven (Tiffany); step-daughters, Lori Korus, Donna Park, Cheri Bishop and husband; grandchildren, Jeremy, Travis, William, Benjamin, Charles, Austin Eaton (Teddy), Ashley Rose, Chelsea and Tyler Bain; great-grandchildren, Parker and Oliver Eaton, Camden and Camille Rose; siblings, Alma Baker (John), Robert McKeag (Donna), Susan Koch (Richard), William McKeag (Sharon); numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Seguin, followed by services at 2 p.m. with Bishop Tim Bird conducting. Private interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bill McKeag, Bob McKeag, Brad Drollinger, Bob Krambeck, Ron McLane, Rudy Hernandez.
