Dorcas Ann Orens, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on January 29, 2023. Visitation will begin on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Seguin, followed by services at 2 p.m. with Bishop Tim Bird conducting. Private interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. You may visit www.treshewell.com.
