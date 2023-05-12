Doris Jean Loera of Zorn Texas passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 30, 2023.
Doris was born in Enterprise, Alabama on August 6th 1953 to Clifford and Fannie Mae Sexton. She lived in many West Texas cities during her father’s employment in the oil business. Her family finally settled in Seguin when she was in the 6th grade and graduated from SHS in 1971.
Doris graduated from Airline Stewardress school in Atlanta Georgia and was too young to start her career as an airline stewardess so she was hired as a reservationist at the Hyatt Regency.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Benito (Benno) M. Loera; son, Daniel and wife Claudia, Claudia’ parents Mike and Carmen DeLoen; son Paul Loera; grandchildren Grayson, Kaylee, Tyler, Justin, Zachary and Alex; sister Marie Ashcraft husband Alvin; nieces Leslie Laredo husband Raymon; and Stacey Carrillo and husband Adrain; sister-in-law Susie Morales husband Raul; sister-in-law Rosemary Avery; brother-in-law Vicente Loera; Biviano Loera III and wife Elizabeth; brother-in-law Patrico Loera; brother-in-law Pedro Loera (deceased); cousin Teresa Sexton Veteto; Annt Polly Sexton; uncle Roy and aunt Ozzela of Alaska; and many, many more aunts cousins and nieces.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Clifford and Fannie Mae Sexton, in-laws Biviano and Maria Loera, and brother-in-law Perdo Loera.
In 1967 while visiting a friend at the Geronimo Creek Doris met her future husband Benito Loera. The Geronimo Creek was a popular party place for the Harborth family and friends.
After 7 years of friendship, when Benito returned from 2 years in Vietnam in December of 1973, Doris and Benito were married on August 18, 1974 at our Lady of Guadalupe in Seguin, Texas by Father John.
Doris and Benito owned and operated an Architectural Design and construction business for 21 years. During that time Doris and Benito were very active in the Seguin Jaycees a community service organization.
Doris was instrumental in the construction of the first Women’s Shelter in Seguin. Using funds provided by the Jaycees and using the labor and equipment donated by her husband’s company, she completed the facility in total secrecy to every one involved in the project. Doris was very proud of this project that would help so many families start over.
Doris was awarded the highest award a Jaycee could achieve at the El Paso Jaycee State convention. She was the very first women to receive this award as a state director. She also loved doing Christmas Santa projects for underprivileged children.
After retiring in 1996, Doris and her husband returned to their home in Zorn, Texas and with the help of their sons, Daniel and Paul Loera, they started designing and building Mesquite and cedar furniture winning many awards all over the state of Texas.
She loved to travel and their artwork took them all over the USA, Mexico and Canada. She is credited with coming up with the turquoise inlay process which is now copied by others all over the world.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of GRMC Hospice. Thank you Claudia and Daniel for taking such good care of your mother/mother-in-law/my loving wife in her final moments. Special thanks to her hospice nurse Cat Smith for her care and compassion.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 30. 2023 at the Big Red Barn, 390 Cordova Road with Chaplain Emanuel Carpenter officiating the service. 60’ and 70’s will be played during the celebration.
In leu of flowers, please forward all memorial donations to the York Volunteer Fire Department.
Please come and join the family celebrate Doirs’ life.