Dorothy Pearl Elkins, age 82, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Seguin, Texas. She was born January 16, 1941, to Mack Alex and Jewell Mae (Hoggett) Elkins.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mack Elkins, Jr. and Douglas Elkins.
She is survived by her son, Patrick Berry (Karen); grandchild, Daryl Levlon; great-grandchild, Harlie Levlon; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
A visitation with the family will take place Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at Finch Funeral Chapel, Stockdale, Texas.
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
2:00 PM
Finch Funeral Chapel
Stockdale, Texas
Rev. Dr. Josh Walters will officiate at the service. Interment to follow in Steele Branch Cemetery. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.Finchfuneralchapels.com.