Dr. Carolyn Beck

God gave Carolyn the gift of life on July 17, 1948, in Seguin, Texas. She was the oldest of three children born to Francis and Dorothy Beck.
God claimed Carolyn as His own precious child through the Sacrament of Holy Baptism at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Seguin by Pastor E. J. Braulick on November 12, 1950. Carolyn loved her Lord and later confirmed her faith in Jesus Christ at Emanuel Lutheran on April 15, 1962.
Carolyn grew up in Seguin attending public schools’ graduation from Seguin High School in 1966. She graduated from Texas Lutheran College earning a Bachelor of Science Degree graduating Magma Cum Laude. She attended the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston to pursue a degree as a Medical Lab Technologist. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in May of 1973. Also in 1973, Carolyn was selected to the Outstanding Young Women of America.
Carolyn would make Galveston her home working at Jenny Sealy Hospital in the blood bank for twenty years. She worked part-time at the Shrine Burns Hospital. She did research on nerve growth factor and was published in several medical journals. Carolyn highly valued education and earned her Ed.D in Allied Health Education and Administration at Baylor College of Medicine and University of Houston in 1978.
In 1979, in Las Vegas The American Society for Medical Technology presented Carolyn with the Professional Achievement Award in Biochemistry. Carolyn enjoyed Galveston’s sandy beaches and she was active in First Evangelical Lutheran Church and served as their youth director for several years managing The Ark, a gathering place for community youth on Friday nights. She began her teaching career at The University of Clear Lake starting the blood banking school.
In 1989, Carolyn left Galveston to teach at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattisburg. She enjoyed teaching students who applied themselves. It brought Carolyn joy to hear from her former students who thanked her for making such a difference and impact on their lives. Carolyn was recognized and honored for contributions made to the Education of our Nation’s Youth and was acknowledged for excellence as a distinguished Educator in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers in 1997. In 2009, Carolyn was given an Honorary Lifetime Membership to the South Central Association of Blood Banks in recognition of outstanding service. Carolyn retired on August 1, 2008.
Carolyn retired to Houston to be closer to her family. She enjoyed her new home, the flowers in her yard, watching the birds and squirrels. She tutored several students. Carolyn was active in WELCA at Advent Lutheran Church, served as president of her HOA, was an avid reader in many subjects. She took advantage of dining, museums, concerts, plays and many other events. Carolyn treasured connecting with her cousins, family, and friends, edited a friend’s book for publication, and enjoyed just chilling out.
Carolyn was blessed with a good and full life despite being a victim of dementia. The last few months have been difficult with her loss of memory. Her family is most grateful to her exceptional care givers of Christian Companions who became good, caring and compassionate friends and allowed Carolyn to stay in her home these last few years. Thank you, Staci, Dee, and Daphane. Her family also expresses our deepest gratitude for her hospice care these last couple of weeks.
Carolyn entered eternal life on April 21, 2023 at the age of 74 years. She will be greatly missed.
Carolyn is preceded in death by:
her parents: Francis and Dorothy (Rust) Beck
She is survived by:
her brothers: Larry Beck and wife, Jodie of Cypress, Texas
David Beck and wife, Luisa of Pasadena, Texas
her nephews: Christian Beck, Charlie Beck, Jeffrey Beck and wife, Maribel
her niece: Sara Beck
her great-niece: Peyton Beck
her cousins
and other relatives and many good friends.
Serving as pallbearers are Christian Beck, Dennis Winkler, Jeffrey Beck, Arthur Christy, Charlie Beck, and Paul Weigel.
A Celebration of Carolyn Beck’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, Texas. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and the service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals (tinyurl.com/mvd4nae4) or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313.