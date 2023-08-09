Dr. Howard King Wilson, age 74 of Kingsbury and Houston, passed away on August 9, 2023. Howard was born on April 11, 1949, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Patricia (King) and Richard Wilson.
After graduating from high school, he attended Denison University. After leaving Denison, he went to medical school at the University of Cincinnati for four years. He continued his training at Baylor College of Medicine for the next five years. He trained in internal medicine for three years and did a fellowship in endocrinology for two years. He joined Baylor College of Medicine as a staff attending for two years. He continued to teach for the next 20 years at Baylor but was in his own private practice. He was chosen as outstanding clinical faculty in 1996. He continued private practice until 2017 with great satisfaction both professionally and personally.
He retired in June 2017 and after watching cows, reading books, and being bored he decided to go back to work. In March 2018, he became a country doctor in an outpatient clinic in Luling, Texas.
Upon retirement, he and his wife Suzy moved to Kingsbury, Texas and she became a rancher and he was a country doc. They enjoyed central Texas and he especially enjoyed Suzy’s two daughters and their three grandchildren. Other than being a doctor, he enjoyed country life and multiple golf courses in the area.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ann Wilson Schneider, mother-in-law Leonora Schmidt Kuhn, and sister-in-law Frances Hartenstein Finch.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret “Suzy” Wilson; daughters, Shannon Underwood and husband Joe, and Lauren Fowler; grandchildren, Forrest Fowler, Jacqueline Underwood, and Cameron Fowler; nephew, Jay Johnston and wife Michelle and their children Mia, Ava, and Hunter; brothers-in-law, John Semmler and wife Judy, and Stephen Finch and wife Kathryn; aunts-in-law, Margaret Taylor, Jackie Ball, and ViVi Pennington; numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will follow in the Kingsbury Cemetery. Pallbearers are Gray Mosier, Kevin Rieger, Bob Paredes, Charles Dwyer, Stephen Finch, and Jesse Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Underwood, Joseph Fowler, Mitch Fussell.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155, or to the Starcke Park Golf Course for the Seguin First Tee Program, 650 River Drive West, Seguin, Texas 78155.
