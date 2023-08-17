Dr. Norman Ricketts Hall, age 100, of McQueeney, Texas, passed away on August 15, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at the First Methodist Church in Seguin at 10:30 on Friday, August 25, with the Reverend Ray Perales officiating. A reception will follow in Hierholzer Hall. Interment will be held at a later date at the Old Killeen City Cemetery.
Norman was born October 2, 1922, to Dock and Lola Hall in their home in Bell County. He attended schools in Killeen, graduating from Killeen High School. He attended college and graduate school at Texas A&M. He earned his Doctorate at Colorado State Teachers College.
He married Billye Murlyne Barr, and they moved to Atascadero, California. Norman served in the United States Army and retired from the reserve years later as a Major. Norman and Billye traveled extensively, visiting over 100 countries and numerous islands. He served as superintendent of schools in Lampasas, Andrews, Huffman, Round Rock, and Richard Milburn Academy finally retiring from education in his nineties.
His professional memberships included Texas State Teachers Associations and Texas Association of School Administrators. He served as national president of the American Association of School Administrators.
Norman is survived by his two sons: Norman (Skip) Hall, Jr. and wife Beth, Charlie and wife Vicky; grandsons: Randy and girlfriend Jennifer, Caleb and wife Sara, Nathan and fiancé Dre; and great-grandchildren: Remi, Rowe, and Ripp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Lola, his brothers Bob Smith and Buddy Smith, and his beloved wife of 73 years, Billye.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas 78155, or the charity of one’s choice.
REST IN PEACE, DAD AND GIG’EM AGGIES!
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.