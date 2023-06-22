Dr. Thomas Walter Krohn, age 76 of Seguin, passed away suddenly related to heart issues on June 17, 2023. Tom was born on October 1, 1946, in Wurzburg, Germany to Dr. Walter and Karin Krohn.
He lived in Germany until the age of 6 when he and his parents immigrated in 1953 to the United States settling in Galveston, Texas and then eventually Waco, Texas. He graduated from Richfield High School in Waco, Texas in 1965. He attended Texas Lutheran College where he met his wife of 43 years, Jill Elaine Zunker. They married in Seguin, Texas on August 9th, 1969.
After he graduated from Texas Lutheran College in 1969, he went on to further his education at the University of Houston College of Optometry, graduating in 1977. He moved back to Seguin shortly after graduation to practice Optometry, and he was still practicing until his death. He was an optometrist for 46 years, providing eye care to thousands of patients throughout the Seguin community and surrounding areas.
Tom was also active in various civic clubs and organizations in Seguin. He was a member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church and then later Faith Lutheran Church. Tom loved to travel, and he especially loved to go on cruises with friends and family. He enjoyed getting together and playing cards with his friends, attending his grandchildren’s events, and spending time with his family.
Tom is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Jill Zunker Krohn, and his parents, Dr. Walter Krohn and Karin Von Huebschmann Krohn.
Survivors include his loving daughters, Dr. Kim Krohn Albracht and husband Matt, Kara Krohn Huesser and husband Denny, and Kelli Krohn Fairbairn; grandchildren, Nicholas Albracht, John Albracht, Lauren Albracht, Brooke Albracht, Hayley Huesser and Hayden Huesser and Jack Fairbairin; brothers, Klaus Krohn and Martin Krohn; sister-in-law, Kay Zunker; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Tom’s life will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin with Pastor Andrew Cave officiating. A reception will be held at Faith Lutheran Church immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
