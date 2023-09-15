Eddie (Louise) Lutz was born to Volcient Smith on October 11, 1924, in Fort Worth, TX, and passed away on August 23, 2023, at the age of 98. She was sent to an orphanage at age 4. She graduated in 1945 and worked for various companies before meeting her first husband, Herbert Odom. They moved to San Antonio, where she worked as a weapons manager for the Air Force.
She was widowed at age 33 and married husband number two, Vivian Vaillancourt two years later. His daughters, Candy and Susan, became part of her family.
She fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse by studying to become an LVN while volunteering as a Gray Lady at Wilford Hall in San Antonio. She and her daughter both graduated from nursing school together. She later worked in private duty nursing and cared for her husband and mother until they passed away.
Her family was everything to her, beyond just biology. She embraced her church community, mission trips, and close friends who became like siblings.
After marrying Tildon Lutz, her third husband, she relocated to Seguin, TX. Together, they purchased six acres along the Guadalupe River.
With this marriage, her family grew as Tildon had four children who brought along their own children and grandchildren.
Since Tildon was a Mason, Louise became a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Seguin Lodge 555. She once again expanded her family to include all the brothers and sisters of the organization. She cherished her time as a member and, later, as a Worthy Matron.
Survived by sons Roy Odom, and Delton Lutz, daughters, June Barnhouse, Candy Egbert, Shirley Grobe, and Janet Waer, grandchildren Kristin Scheffer, Robert Barnhouse, and Erin Barnhouse, and multiple other step-grandchildren, nieces Louise Jewett, Ann Foxworth, and nephew Kenneth Britton, great-grandsons Cole Scheffer, Cade Scheffer and multiple step-great-grandchildren.
Louise is preceded in death by Volcient Smith-Britton, Beth Nalson, Dorothy Stovall, Mary McMullen, Bill Britton, Susan Vaillancourt, Ricky Lutz and her husbands Herbert Odom, Vivian Vaillancourt, and Tildon Lutz.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. at La Trinidad United Methodist Church in Seguin with the Rev. Ron Welborn officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Another memorial service is being planned in Maryland, later in the fall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, New Braunfels, (Seguin on the memorandum line) 572 W. San Antonio, St. New Braunfels, Texas, 78130, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #555 Seguin Scholarship Program in memory of Eddie Louise Lutz, P. O. Box 1470, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to any Shriner’s Hospital for Children of choice.
