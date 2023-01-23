Edna Juanita “Nita” Henry, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on January, 20, 2023. Edna was born on November 12, 1936 in Freer, Texas to Joseph William Butler and Mabel Ethel (Teague).
Edna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland J. Henry Sr. (RJ); brothers J.C. Butler, Jimmy Roy Butler and sister Margie Butler.
Survivors include her sons, Happy Henry and wife Millie, Scott Henry and wife Marilyn; grandchildren Denise Lyssy and husband Brian, Anthony Henry, Brooke Lakey and husband Corey, and Boone Henry; great-grandchildren, Tenley Lyssy and Willow Lakey; other loving family members and friends.
Nita met her husband RJ at the Peppertree Cafe in Seguin, Texas where she was a waitress. They were married on August 20, 1955. Nita and RJ enjoyed dancing to country music their favorite songs being Waltz Across Texas and Silver Wings.
Over the years Nita was known for many talents. She was a hairdresser in New Braunfels, a Pink Lady at New Braunfels Hospital and a den mother for the Boy Scouts. She enjoyed raising animals and was known for raising exotic birds for over 40 years. Her and RJ raised their two boys and cattle on Henry Hills Ranch in Kingsbury, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside service and interment will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Kingsbury Cemetery in Kingsbury, Texas with Jeff Oliver officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130.