September 02, 1950 - April 07, 2023
Edward Lynn Aylesworth of Seguin, Texas peacefully passed away the early morning hours of April 7, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born in San Antonio, Texas.
Ed leaves behind four sons; David, John, Robert, and Tim; two loving daughters-in-law Ngoc and Veronica; twelve grandchildren Sherri, Mellonie, Timothy, Rebecca, Destiny, John, Connor, Christian, Savannah, Hayden, Kourtney, and Serenity; two great-grandchildren Jaxson and Presley. Ed served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Air Force after nearly thirty years of service. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be forever missed by his family and those that called him friend.
A funeral service with military honors is set for 1 p.m. May 1, 2023 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Shelter 4.