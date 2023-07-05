Edward “Pete” Lee Maierhofer passed away on July 3, 2023, at the age of 73 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Edward Maierhofer Jr. and his mother Ruby Ella Shrank Maierhofer, and his half-brother Earl Maierhofer.
He is survived by his family, including his wife Marie Maierhofer; son Wade Maierhofer (wife Kara); daughter Wendy Garcia Jacobs; grandchildren Grayson Maierhofer, Ella Maierhofer, Tristan Garcia, Cameron Jacobs, and Kennedy Jacobs; sisters Cain Maierhofer Wyatt (husband Wayne) and Brenda Maierhofer; along with many other loving family and friends.
He was born in a small private hospital, his official name was Edward Lee Maierhofer and his dad said, “That is my little Pete.”
Elm Creek School was a small country school that only had eight grades before the students went on to Seguin High School. Pete graduated from eighth grade in 1963. This was the last year before the Elm Creek School was closed. Willie Maierhofer, Pete’s dad, played a significant part in closing the school as many kids dropped out after the 8th-grade graduation as they were not socially accepted by the Seguin students.
Pete was involved in many sports and enjoyed watching all sports. In his younger years, he was a setter for a Seguin men’s volleyball team where despite his shorter stature he was named all-tournament. He played many years of softball for the D&D team in his youth and the over 40 years old teams. Pete coached Wade and many young men in baseball for years. The team members gave him a signed baseball for his many years of Coaching.
Willie, Pete’s dad, passed away when he was a senior, which left Pete to help his mom (Ruby) raise his two sisters (Cain and Brenda) and became a responsible adult. Two days after graduation from Seguin High School, he went to work at the highway department. He also took over all his dad’s farming responsibilities that same year. He spent 30-plus years before he retired and then went back for a year to help train others in his previous job.
He was not a deer hunter but enjoyed the Wilke’s Party House which had deer hunter food and fun playing cards. All his card-playing buddies think he was the luckiest card player as he brought home his winnings all the time.
In 1995, he opened the New Berlin General Feed Store providing the area with feed, hay, and other farm products. This gave him a chance to do what he loved most, connecting with other farmers. He worked all day at the highway department and then went to work at the store.
Pete and his son Wade also have a custom hay baling service producing round and square bales for their many head of cattle.
The grandkids always gave him a hard time about his flip phone and his truck with handheld roll-down windows. No one tried to get in his truck or tractor as he always had his guard dogs with him.
His favorite gift was the freedom to watch every sport available on tv, one of the only things that kept him out of the field. He was a season ticket holder for the Seguin Matadors Football games and supported all Texas sports his entire life.
He loved spending time with his wife, friends, cows, kids, and grandchildren. This is who he was. As everyone was heading into the house for Pastor Paul to do a prayer for the family after his death, the cows at the fence by the house said, “Moo” and then never made another sound.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek followed by the interment immediately following at the Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek Cemetery. All friends and family are invited to attend the reception that will follow the interment at the church hall.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the New Berlin Fire Department, 8730 FM 775, Seguin, TX 78155, or a charity of your choice.
