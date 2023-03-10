Elenor L. Friesenhahn, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023, at the age of 85, with all eight of her children by her side. She was born on September 2, 1937, in New Braunfels, to Erwin and Frances Tschoepe.
George and Elenor were married October 20, 1956, and enjoyed 53 years together until George passed away in 2010. Elenor enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends and their daily lives.
She had a great love for sewing, where she made many outfits and blankets for her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her love for children inspired her to get her GED and become a substitute teacher. She was heavily involved in the PTA and became president. She loved gardening, flowers, and trees. Endless plants and wind chimes covered her porch. She looked forward to taking care of her kitty cats that would come to visit.
Elenor was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Friesenhahn Jr.; parents, Erwin Tschoepe Sr. & Frances Belzung-Tschoepe; brothers-in-law, Vincent Kortz, Burton Koehler, Norbert Friesenhahn, Norvin Friesenhahn, Len Jasiak, and Elroy Riedel; sisters-in-law, Virginia Friesenhahn and Kathy Boughton; son-in-law, Scott Raeke, and Eddie Clark; grandson-in-law, Justin Padier; granddaughter, Kimberly Jacobsen.
Elenor is survived by her son, Ken Friesenhahn & wife, Geri of Cibolo and their children Patrick, Tammy, and Randy Friesenhahn; daughter, Darlene Jacobsen & husband, Rick of Marion and their children Christina (Jon) Basha, Christopher (Ashley) Jacobsen, Ashley Jacobsen, Bradley (Kiersten) Jacobsen; daughter, Brenda Schwartz & husband, Fred of San Antonio and their children, Trevor, Chelsea, Melanie, and Freddie Schwartz; son, Stan Friesenhahn & wife, Yvonne of Marion and their children, Cody and Tanner Friesenhahn; son, Nick Friesenhahn & wife, Eloisa of Adkins and their children, Amy and Allen Friesenhahn; daughter, Virginia Friesenhahn of Marion and her children, Juliann and Ayden Clark; son, George Friesenhahn III & wife, Jeanne of Floresville and their children, Ethan, Morgan, and Erin Friesenhahn; daughter, Ellie Geyer & husband, Steve of Corpus Christi and their children, Samantha, Amber, and Noah Geyer; great-grandchildren Annabelle, Zachary, and Valerie Basha, Sadie Padier, Wesley Jacobsen, and Zyllah Clark; brothers, Erwin Tschoepe & wife, Gloria of New Braunfels, Vernon Tschoepe & wife Debbie of Cibolo; sisters, Elizabeth Kortz of Cedar Creek, Roberta Koehler of Marion; sisters-in-law, Florence Jasiak of Tucson, Arizona, Gladys Appelt & husband, Ferdy of Fort Worth, Mary Friesenhahn of San Antonio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Schertz Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 14 from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 pm. A Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 15 at 11:30 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Schertz, Texas. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.