Eliazardo “Lalo” V. Samaniego, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on August 20, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 76. He was born on May 28, 1947, in San Marcos, Texas.
Eliazardo’s family invites friends and loved ones to attend the upcoming services in his honor. The visitation will be held at Palmer Mortuary & Cremations in Seguin, Texas on September 1, 2023. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. and recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM.
On September 2, 2023, a Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 AM. Eliazardo will then be laid to rest at Cemeterio San Juan in Geronimo, Texas.
Eliazardo is survived by his devoted wife Paulina Samaniego; his loving children Elias, Eddie, Bob, and Debbie Samaniego; his cherished grandchildren, Christian, Jacob, Xavier, Jonathan, Devin, Ebanee, Kaitlyn, Brittany, and Gabby; and his great grandchildren, Avah and Chansee; his sister, Diana Samaniego and her children, Michelle Hernandez and Mario Hernandez; his brother, Misael Samaniego (Margie) and their son Mitchell; his sister Nelda’s family, husband, Benito Capetillo and their children Rachel, Becky and Andrea; his sister Nelfa’s family, husband, Charles Vasquez and their children, Leo, Charles and Carmen well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Carlos and Eva Samaniego; his brother Elias Samaniego; sisters Nelda Capetillo and Nelfa Vasquez; niece Donna Deleon and nephew Raymond Deleon as well as his uncle Moises Villalpando.
Eliazardo V. Samaniego will be remembered for his kind heart, strong work ethic, and unwavering devotion to his family and his strong dedication and integrity in all aspects of his life. Eliazardo’s warm smile would light up any room, and his gentle spirit touched the lives of those fortunate enough to have known him.
He will forever be cherished and deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the beautiful life that he lived and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.
