Elizabeth Nesbit Schott, age 89, of Seguin, passed away on May 15, 2023. She was born in Gonzales, Texas on May 3, 1934, to Gibson and Ruby Nesbit.
Elizabeth (Beth) was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. She also enjoyed antiques and remodeling older homes and historical buildings. Dancing and traveling were some of her pleasures in life.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Dow Sherry and Claude Schott, siblings, James Nesbit and Jeannette Rone, daughter, Sharon Ann Sherry, and grandson, Jonathon Francek.
She is survived by her sons, Buster Lee Sherry and Ronald Dow Sherry; brother, Gibson Nesbit Jr.; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel at 5:00 pm. followed by a funeral service at 6:00 pm with Chaplain Jimisu Stuckey officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Devine Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the charity of choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.