Elizabeth Vandegriff Robbins, age 38 of Seguin, passed away on April 26, 2023. Elizabeth was born on July 23, 1984 in Seguin, Texas to Elizabeth Teresa Gloor Vandegriff and Robert Malone Vandegriff. Elizabeth was a 2002 graduate of Seguin High School.
She cherished her children. She was a proud mom and supporter of all of their activities including band events, truck hobbies and everything in between. Elizabeth loved to wood work and make beautiful things. Her garden was her happy place to work in and see God’s creation. Her smile lit up any room or person she encountered. She loved her family and friends dearly and would do anything for them.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Perdetha and Leroy Gloor and her paternal grandparents, Sue and Joe Vandegriff.
Survivors include her husband, Arlie Joe Robbins, Jr.; children, Cody Robbins, Dylan Robbins and Emily Robbins; mother, Teresa Vandegriff; father, Bob Vandegriff; siblings, Tabitha Titsworth and husband Tim, B.J. Vandegriff and wife Stephany, Samantha Platz and husband Derrick, mother-in-law, Linda Robbins; sister-in-law, Sherri Simpson and husband Craig; nieces and nephews, Hannah, Allie, Luke, Laiden, Weston, Tucker, Jake, Brandon, Cameron, Eric, Zachary and Nick; several aunts, uncles, many cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Tres Hewell Mortuary, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. at McQueeney Baptist Church with the Rev. Dale Jones officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Graveside services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. at the Monthalia United Methodist Church Cemetery in Monthalia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Arlie Robbins, Cody Robbins, Dylan Robbins, Derrick Platz, Tim Titsworth, Curtis Whitlock, Robert Vandegriff, Brandon Robbins and B J Vandegriff.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.